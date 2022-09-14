Indore Municipal Corporation to name garden after Umesh Sharma

IMC office |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor-in-Council (MiC) on Tuesday decided to name a garden in Prakash Nagar after BJP state spokesman Umesh Sharma, who passed away three days ago following a heart attack.

The decision was taken in an informal meeting of MiC.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav said that Sharma was not only the voice of BJP but also of the city. “He would raise issues related to city at different forums. Sharma was inspiration to many youngsters,” he added.

The mayor said that they have decided to name the biggest garden in Prakash Nagar, the colony where he resided, after Sharma’s name.

He said that the garden will be developed as an ideal garden and will be named “Late Umesh Sharma Udyan".

After the informal meeting, MiC members paid tribute to Sharma by keeping a minute's silence.