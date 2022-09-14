Indore: Woman detained for murder of husband; body found in sack at Aerodrome

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The police have detained a woman in connection with the murder of her husband in the Aerodrome area on Tuesday. After the deceased was identified, a relative informed the police about the deceased’s wife and his nephew. The deceased’s wife was staying with his nephew (sister’s son) in the Banganga area for a few months and the deceased had gone to meet her a couple of days ago. The next day, the police recovered his body stuffed in a sack.

According to Aerodrome police station-in-charge Sanjay Shukla, the body of the man was recovered from Scheme No. 155. On Tuesday, his elder brother, Atmaram, reached the police station and identified the deceased as Devendra Agrawal, 42, a resident of the Bhagat Singh Nagar area of the city. Atmaram lives in Shivkanth Nagar and he informed the police that Devendra had left home on Sunday but did not return home. On Monday, his body was recovered.

Atmaram alleged that Devendra had been killed by his wife and nephew, who works in a factory on Sanwer Road. He alleged that Devendra’s wife had been staying with his nephew in the city for a few months. Devendra had gone to meet his wife Sunday.

TI Shukla said his wife has been detained on suspicion. She informed the police that her husband had come to meet her. Since he was using abusive words, she was planning to lodge a police complaint. She went back home and found her husband and his nephew missing from there. The police said his wife and nephew were the prime suspects in the case. A search is on for the nephew.