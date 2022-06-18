Barwani: Officers directed to ensure proper poll arrangements

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Barwani district collector and district election officer Shivraj Singh Verma on Saturday visited Sendhwa and Pansemal and chaired zonal and nodal officer’s joint meeting.

During the meeting, Verma directed the officers to once again inspect the polling stations in their area and ensure all the arrangements are made in the polling stations according to the rules and send a report.

Simultaneously, he warned all the officers that necessary arrangements for the smooth voting process must be put into place that would not be disturbed even if it rains.

In view of the intermittent rains for the last two days, the collector directed all zonal and nodal officers to jointly visit the polling stations and see whether there is a problem in reaching the polling station and report it to the Returning Officer and Revenue Officer.

Similarly, the collector directed the zonal and nodal officers to make necessary arrangements to ensure an uninterrupted communication network.

District panchayat CEO Anil Kumar Damor, Sendhwa SDM Tapasya Parihar and all zonal and nodal officers of Sendhwa area were present at the meeting held at Sendhwa's municipal auditorium.

