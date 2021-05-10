Barwani: Khetia councillor warns of agitation if development works are not completed, writes to chief municipal officer

Khetia (Barwani district, Madhya Pradesh): Councillor Anil Chaudhary has demanded immediate completion of construction works, failing which he has threatened to go on strike.

In a letter written to Chief Municipal Officer, he has demanded immediate completion of drain construction in Ward No 13, which he represents and the commencement of construction work of Mahatma Gandhi Marg.

Chaudhary said drain construction was to take place along Ashok Road in ward no 13 but it has not been completed even after information was given in the council meeting.

The construction of Mahatma Gandhi Marg has not yet started, posing problem for commuters. People often fall due to dug up road, he said.

“Dissatisfaction among citizens is increasing due to half-finished construction works and due to negligence of contractor. Khetia city panchayat should complete construction work in public interest at the earliest,” he added in the letter.