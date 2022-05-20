Barwani: Foundation stone laid for new college building in Pansemal

Barwani/Pansemal (Madhya Pradesh): The foundation stone laying ceremony for the new building of Government College here at a total cost of Rs 3 crore 86 Lakh 87 thousand was held on Friday.

Member of Parliament Dr Sumer Singh Solanki performed the stone laying ceremony of the new college building. The new building will have 6 Classrooms, staff room, HOD room, storeroom, entrance lobby, verandah, porch and separate toilet for students.

The number of students in the college has been increasing ever since the college has opened here due to which the demand for PG college has been raised several times.

While addressing the event, Solanki told that the demand for PG college will be fulfilled at the earliest. Civic body president representative Lokesh Shukla handed over a demand letter and urged for culvert construction for accessibility of college, enhancing the number of professors and construction of bicycle and two-wheeler stand for the benefit of students.

During this, MP also interacted with the students who objected to the government liquor shop being built on Khetia Sendhwa State Highway, the main road leading to the government college.

The programme was successfully conducted by Prof Prakash Solanki. Pansemal tehsildar Rakesh Sastia, district panchayat officer Veer Singh Mujalda, former MLA of Pansemal Diwan Singh Patel, BJP district general secretary Anoop Mishra, MP representative of government college Ram Sonone, Dr Deepak Shinde, Sunil Shinde, Chandrakant Mahajan and PIU officials were also present.

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 08:43 PM IST