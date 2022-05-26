Barwani farmer strikes gold, cultivates 14-inch banana

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Arvind Jat, a banana harvester in Barwani district is the happiest he’s ever been since he started farming and he has a reason for the same. Arvind, who cultivated a banana crop in the field has become a topic of discussion in the entire region due to the size and quality of the fruit. After all, he has been able to cultivate a crop with the bananas measuring a whopping 14 inches. Arvind not only supplies bananas to the local buyers but exports them to Iraq and Israel.

Arvind who hails from the small Bagud village in the district said he has already supplied 10 tonnes of bananas to Reliance Fresh as well and that he is getting orders from Iraq and Israel as well.

Arvind said that the central and the state governments are making constant efforts to ensure that the farmers get a fair price for their produce.

Narrating his story, Arvind said he planted a banana crop and took every effort throughout the crop cycle to ensure a good harvest and used cow dung as manure. “The size of my crop on an entire six-acre field is around 14 inches,” he added.

