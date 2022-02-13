Barwani: Dinosaur eggs found in Varla forest circle, claim archaeologist; geological expert differs

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): The suspected ëfossilsí found at Varla range under Sendhwa forest division of Barwani district are†Dinosaur†eggs, claimed Archaeological Department. However, a geological expert has rejected the claim saying that it is not egg but basalt body made of lava.

Fossil eggs of dinosaurs have been confirmed Archaeological Department and they are around 50 to 60 lakh years old, said sub-divisional officer (SDO) Sandeep Vaskale of Sendhwa Forest Department. The team of the Archaeological Department has said that there is a possibility of more eggs in the area. The SDO said that the concerned staff has been instructed to preserve the said area.

The ëfossilsí were unearthed two years ago in the area when the land was dug up for plantation to check the encroachment. The suspected fossils were taken out and kept in safekeeping there.

The then forest guard, Badrilal Tarole posted there claimed that he was with the team when the ëfossilsí were taken out. It was maintained that the material unearthed could be Dinosaur fossils.

Badrilal said he had seen Dinosaur fossils at other places in the past and after being completely convinced, he had informed the authorities. The officials examined the material excavated and two years, it has now been confirmed that they are the eggs of dinosaurs. The claim was made after it was scientifically proven that the suspected fossils were eggs of dinosaur

Archaeologist Dr DP Pandey of Indore Zone, said that a year ago, the DFO Vaskale had sent a sample to him for examination. After all the examinations it has now been confirmed that the fossils are really dinosaur eggs and around millions of years old, he said. Ten such eggs have been found and the weight of the largest egg is about 40 kilogram, while others are up to 25 kilogram, he added. Three eggs have been brought to Indore and will be kept in the museum , said Pandey.

Fossil Park in Sendhwa

Sendhwa and Balwadi SDO of Forest Department, Sandeep Vaskale said that there may be more fossils in this area, so instructions have been given to the staff to preserve the area. We plan to build a fossil park here. Fossils were also found in Dhar district in 2007. Here 25 dinosaur nests were found, which contained a large number of fossils. The fossil is kept in the Fossil Park in Mandu.

Just basalt rock, claims Dr Mohbe

Geological expert has rejected the claim of Indore Archaeological Department saying that the so called ëdinosaur eggsí found in the Barwani forest are nothing but 10 oval rocks. ëIt is a basalt body made of lava and not an eggî, said Dr Dhananjay Mohbe, former director of the Geological Survey of India while talking to Free Press. Excerpts from the conversation.

FP: Are These Dinosaur Eggs?

Dr Mohbe: It's not even around dinosaur eggs. These are basalt bodies.

FP: The Department of Archaeology claims these are dinosaur eggs.

Dr. Mohbe: This type of stones are found in Malwa and also in Gujarat.

FP: The body that has been found has layers as well. What could that be?

Dr. Mohbe: In this 'onion peel structure' (onion peel-shaped shell) is produced. He said that dinosaur eggs were definitely found many years ago in the Dhar region of Madhya Pradesh.

Published on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 10:39 PM IST