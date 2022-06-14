e-Paper Get App

Barwani: Bride and relatives decamp with Rs 1 lakh on wedding day

According to information, three-day ago, a complaint was lodged at Rajpur police station by the groom's side and the police started an investigation.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, June 14, 2022, 09:39 PM IST
Representative Photo |

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): A bride and her relatives went missing on the day of marriage and a lock was found at her home on June 11, in Rajpur region of Barwani. According to information, three-day ago, a complaint was lodged at Rajpur police station by the groom's side and the police started an investigation. TI Yashwant Badole informed that at present the bride's relatives Lakshmi, Mayabai, Rakesh and the mediator who fixed the marriage are missing.

While telling about the incident, the groom, Golu, a resident of Dharampuri, Dhar said that, when he reached the bride's home along with family and procession, his bride and in-laws were not at home. He added that according to rituals, Rs one lakh was also presented to her. Recently, they were reported to be at Omkareshwar but, nothing concrete is known yet. The administration is making an effort to arrest them soon.

A resident of Dharampuri, Dhar Golu was about to tie a knot with a Rajpur girl.

article-image

