Bagli: Police search for accused in death cases

Bagli (Madhya Pradesh): To find the culprit behind the tragic demise of Vijay and Krishna Pal, Bagli police have started connecting points between their deaths. Reportedly, the said persons' corpses were found at the same spot, Barjhai Ghat, Bagli between different intervals of days.

According to the police station in-charge Deepak Yadav, no sign of violence was found on both the bodies on the basis of the post-mortem report. But, their relatives have expressed apprehension of murder.

Notably, Avalda village resident Vijay and Nanukheda village's Krishna Pal share no common relation except deleting mobile history before their deaths. Also, the evidence related to the death of both the victims has been sent to higher authorised investigation centres including Bhopal.

However, the aggrieved families of both the deceased are demanding justice from the government as soon as possible. This is also increasing pressure on the police force, the station in-charge said.