Bagli: Garba dance on Gadi Wala Aaya Kachra Nikal

Bagli (Madhya Pradesh): To spread a message of cleanliness in the city, a Garba dance on "Gadi Wala Aaya Kachra Nikal" song, played by garbage collecting vehicle was performed by the children at Rajarajeshwari temple premises. The said dance was presented in the Garba festival organised by Vipin Shivhare Mitra Mandal and Om Mahashakti Group.

During this, a quiz competition related to cleanliness of archaeological heritages "Sakal Wali Bawdi" and Kothkheda (Udayanagar) was also held at the premises. The winners were given eco-friendly carry bags as the reward.

On this occasion, city council president Seema Kamal Yadav and all the councillors were warmly greeted by Geeta Chaudhary, Rukmani Shivhare, Sandhya Shivhare, and others. In the end, 71 kilogram of Khichdi was also distributed among the devotees by the Praveen Chaudhary family. The programme was conducted by teacher Waris Ali and a vote of thanks was proposed by the city council vice-president Aarti Vipin Shivhare.