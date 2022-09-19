Bagli: Brothers get 5-year RI for abetting father's suicide

Jail/ Representational Image |

Bagli (Madhya Pradesh): Two brothers from Bagli town were sentenced to rigorous imprisonment of five years for abetment to suicide of their father on December 1, 2013, and a fine of Rs 1,000 was also imposed on them.

As per case details, the deceased named Atmaram Jaat, a resident of Lasudiya village that falls under Hatpipliya town attempted to commit suicide after being harassed by his sons over a property dispute on December 1, 2013.

As his health deteriorated he was shifted to Mayur Hospital in Indore from a private hospital in Hatpipliya town where he succumbed while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

A case was registered against his two sons named Mahesh Jaat and Govind Jaat and daughter-in-law Kantabai under Abetment of Suicide at Hatpipliya police station.

During the police investigation, it was revealed that the victim was suffering from various age-related ailments and was required to be hospitalised.

Instead of contributing to the treatment, the sons and daughter-in-law were rude and aggressive and soon started badgering him for their share in the property even and used to harass him in an attempt to somehow grab his eight bigha land.

Unable to bear the harassment, the man drank celphose in an attempt to commit suicide.

After hearing both sides, Judge Barpete acquitted Kantabai, the wife of one of the accused and sentenced the two accused to 5-5 years of rigorous imprisonment under 306 of IPC and slapped with Rs 1000 fine each. The case was prosecuted by AGP Akhilesh Mandloi.

