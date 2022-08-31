Madhya Pradesh: Bagli council members sworn in

Bagli (Madhya Pradesh): The oath-taking ceremony of the Bagli municipal council concluded on Wednesday at Gandhi Chowk, Bagli. Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav administered the oath to the newly elected president and its council members. President Seema Yadav, vice-president Aarti Vipin Shivhar, and other council members pledged to serve for the upliftment of the city.

On this occasion, MLA Pahad Singh Kannauj assured the newly elected council members that the city will never face a shortage of funds for its development. The event was witnessed by guests Indore Development authority president Jai Pal Singh Chavda, minister of state Narendra Singh Tomar, Hatpiplya MLA Manoj Choudhary, BJP district president Rajiv Khandelwal, and others,

The guests were welcomed by president Seema Yadav, MLA representative Kamal Yadav, vice president Aarti Vipin Shivhare and councillor Amit Dhuliye by garlanding them. The programme was conducted by the teacher Waris Ali and a vote of thanks was proposed by councillor Amit Dhuliye. Chief municipal council officer Mahesh Sharma and all the employees made a commendable contribution to the smooth arrangement of the event.