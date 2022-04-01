Bagli: Brothers ordered to use well water one by one for irrigation purposes

Bagli (Madhya Pradesh): Sub-divisional magistrate Shobharam Solanki has passed an interim order in a case regarding the use of water for irrigation purposes from a well located on a farm at Nevari village here.

According to information, there was a dispute going on between two brothers Rajaram Patidar and Tulsiram Patidar of Newari over taking water for irrigation from a well situated on the agricultural land. Both the brothers stop each other from taking water from the well, claiming their ownership of the well.

On getting a report at Newari outpost, Hatpiplia Police presented the matter before SDM Solanki's court. In the court, both parties claimed that in the absence of irrigation, their standing crops are on verge of destruction.

After going through the case, SDM Solanki directed the police that both brothers Tulsiram and Rajaram have equal rights to get water for irrigation from the well and such arrangements should be ensured that they get water one by one so that no one is deprived of getting water for their crops.

In an interim order, SDM Solanki has directed Hatpiplia police station-in-charge and Newari outpost-in-charge to furnish a surety of Rs two lakhs of both the parties so that in case of any dispute or breach, punitive action will be taken on both the parties.

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 10:53 PM IST