Bagh print from tribal Dhar district makes it to ODOP exhibition

Bagh (Madhya Pradesh): World famous Bagh print of Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh is making a splash at ODOP Handicraft Coordination in Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi where an exhibition is underway.

Local craftsman and national awardee Mohammad Bilal Khatri and state awardee Kazim Khatri presented Bagh print in the exhibition which is appreciated by all. The exhibition was organised by Invest India, Government of India. Mahesh Gulati, OSD Madhya Pradesh Bhawan said that in order to improve the visibility and marketability abroad, the government is planning to gift bagh print to delegates of G-20. Giving information, Kishan Rao, Liaison Officer, New Delhi said that if the products get approved by G-20, it will give a boost to generate self-employment and boost the economy of the MSME sector in the state as well.

Notably, Bagh print†has been earlier selected under the one-district one product scheme (ODOP). In order to ease the hardships of the artisans in selling their produce, senior vice president of Aditya Birla Group has assured to place a big order for Bagh print soon. Basic aim behind the 'One District One Product' scheme has been to encourage local craft and craftsmen and revive the local craft as well as improve chances of livelihoods and employment of all those groups which are involved in these crafts. Bilal Khatri said that Sant Ravidas Madhya Pradesh Handicrafts and Handloom Development Corporation Managing Director Anubha Srivastava has been striving hard to promote local handicrafts of the state.

