Badnawar: Student drowns in pond

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): An 18-year-old class 11 student from Ghatgara village near Badnawar drowned to death in a pond situated on the outskirts of the village on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Dheeraj, son of Sardar.
According to information, Dheeraj who used to study at a school in Badnawar moved out of his home on Tuesday morning. Instead of going to school, he went to the pond with his friends. He got drowned while taking a bath.
After the incident, his friends informed villagers as well as Dheerajís family members who immediately rushed to the spot and began a search operation. Three hours after the incident, the villagers recovered the body. Later, the body was taken to the Civil Hospital for post-mortem. Police handed over the body to the family members after that.
