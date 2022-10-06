Badnawar: Two persons from UP caught attempting abduction of child

Representative Picture |

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons from Auraiya district of Uttar Pradesh have been arrested by Badnawar police after they attempted to abduct a 15-year-old child from Imlipura Mohalla.

Badnawar police informed that those who were arrested were identified as Manoj Nath, 32, and Ramnath, 30, both residents of Belipur village under Asalda police station limit in Auraiya district of Uttar Pradesh. They were staying at Ratlam railway station.

On Wednesday, they were roaming in Badnawar under suspicious conditions when people caught them and handed them over to the police.

During the course of the investigation it was revealed that one of these miscreants reached Imlipura locality in the afternoon and after seeing the 15-year-old Rohan Dodiya alone at a readymade garments shop, he blew some powder on him. Due to which he started to faint. The people around saw this incident and caught the miscreant and many people gathered after the commotion.

They beat him black and blue. The people also saw his companion and they caught him as well from the bus stand. Thereafter both were taken to the police station for questioning.

Later, they were arrested under Section 151 of IPC on the charge of disturbing public peace and produced in front of the executive magistrate court from where they were sent to jail.