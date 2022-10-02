e-Paper Get App
Regarding this, a programme was conducted at the gram panchayat which was inaugurated after garlanding portraits of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri as both share the same date of birth.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, October 02, 2022, 09:31 PM IST
Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, a campaign called "Gandhi Chaupal" was inaugurated in the Pitagar village by block Congress party officials under the guidance of state Congress president and former CM Kamal Nath. The said campaign will conclude on Martyrs Day that is on Jan 30, 2023. The campaign will deal with the problems of inflation, unemployment, corruption, women's crime, and others.

Regarding this, a programme was conducted at the gram panchayat which was inaugurated after garlanding portraits of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri as both share the same date of birth. The convener of the campaign and state Congress committee secretary Manish Bokadia gave the welcome address. On this occasion, the chief guest of the programme, district in-charge Nirmal Mehta said that the state Congress has started this special campaign for public awareness.

A large number of workers including former council president Abhishek Talla Modi, Abhishek Singh Rathore, Kailash Gupta, and others were also present. The event was conducted by Digvijay Singh Chandrawat and a vote of thanks was proposed by Pitagar village sarpanch Akhilesh Pratap Singh Panwar.



