Badnawar: Police bust gang of animal thieves, three held

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, September 09, 2022, 09:20 PM IST
Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): A special team which was constituted to deal with animal theft cases has busted an animal theft gang with the arrest of three members and also seized a stolen tractor-trolley, three buffaloes and two motorcycles from their possessions.

According to TI Dinesh Singh Chouhan, complainant Prakash Choudhary, a resident of Bukdavdakhedi lodged a missing complaint regarding his Eicher tractor-trolley on August 25. Similarly, he had earlier lodged a complaint regarding the theft of a bike and a pet animal. Acting on repeated complaints, superintendent of police Aditya Pratap Singh directed SHO to act swiftly to nab criminals. On which, a special police team was constituted to nab criminals, led by SDOP Sher Singh Bhuriya.

Acting on a tip-off, the team nabbed three people from the gang. Those arrested have been named as Abhishek Damar, hailing from Indira Nagar, Badnawar, Mahesh Ninama, a resident of Pitgara and Ravindra Bhanwarlal, a resident of Khamliya village. Police have also recovered stolen buffaloes, tractor-trolley and motorcycles from their possession. The market value of seized goods is expected to be Rs 9 Lakh.

TI Dinesh Singh Chauhan, sub-inspector Akash Singh, principal constable Santosh Yadav, constable Anil Dwivedi and the team played commendable roles in this case. The SP has announced a reward for the team.

