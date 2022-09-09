Badnawar farmers destroy garlic harvest protesting against low price; Congress conducts protest rally

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Garlic farmers are destroying their harvest in protest of the price fall. A protest rally was also taken out from Ghatgara village to Badnawar Bus stand under the guidance of the region's Congress president Balmukund Singh Gautam.

A large number of farmers and workers participated in the yatra. Notably, workers were gathering at Ghatgara since morning. Later on the arrival of the leaders, they started a foot march of six kilometres. Meanwhile, the garlic brought in a tractor trolley was thrown on the way. In view of the padayatra, the traffic on one side of the four-lane road was also stopped by the police in order to avoid any road accident.

Initially, the meeting was delayed due to heavy rainfall. Later, the speakers expressed their anger towards the BJP government of the state and chief minister Shivraj Singh. Addressing the meeting, Balmukund Singh Gautam said that he will make this protest reach the central level to protect the rights of the country's farmers. He also gave a time limit of 10 days to the government in order to pay back the grieving farmers. He also demanded the export of garlic.

Congressmen Sunil Sankhala, Ramesh Sankhla, Ashok Davar, and others want Prime Minister Narendra Modi to double the income of the farmers. Block Congress president Niranjan Singh Pawar and Congress leader Tinku Banana were not present during this visit, which remained the subject of discussion. In the end, a memorandum was also submitted to SDM Virendra Katare addressing the state governor Mangubhai Patel. The rally was conducted by Kailash Gupta.