Badnawar: Four nabbed while betting on Indo-Pak match

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): A joint team from Kanavan police station and Cyber Crime Cell nabbed four accused from Jalodkheta village, Badnawar while betting on India and Pakistan match. Reportedly, on the receipt of information, teams of DSP Nileshwar Davar and Trilok Singh of cyber cell raided a house located in the field of Jalodkheta. During this, valuables like car, laptop, LED, mobiles, and rupees 11, 460 cash were also confiscated from them.

According to the officials, on Sunday evening they received information that some people are betting on cricket matches. After which police reached the spot and observed the conversation of the accused on a phone call with betters and thereafter entered the house. Here, the TV was on showing the match and the accused were recording some information on their laptop. After recovering all the above material from the spot, they were arrested under the Speculation and IT Act. The accused include Sourabh Jian, Ayodhyadas Bairagi and Vivek Bairagi. Four nabbed while betting on the Indo-Pak match.