Badnawar: One dead, five injured in pickup vehicle-bike crash

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): One person died and five others suffered injuries in a high-impact crash involving a pick-up vehicle and a motorcycle at Panchakwasa Phate in Badnawar late at night on Wednesday.

As per details, the unfortunate accident happened when a high-speed pickup vehicle returning from Rajasthan collided with a motorcycle. On being informed, Sanjivani Ambulance rushed to the scene and took the injured to the Civil Hospital. The motorcyclist was declared dead.

Police official said the deceased has been identified as Mukesh Malviya, (32), a resident of Chota Kathodiya. Those injured have been identified as Kantilal, Dhaniya, Mankibai, Sultana and a 10-year-old child has also suffered minor injuries. The condition of Kantilal remained serious. Registering a case, police have handed over the body to the family after conducting a post mortem.

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 11:04 PM IST