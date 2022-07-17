Badnawar: Notice to remove encroachments from near new civic body building

Representative Photo |

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): The Municipal Council of Badnawar has issued a notice to five families to remove their encroachment near the newly-built office of the body located near Laxmibai Bal Udyan, Badnawar. For this, they have been given a time limit of two days.

Reportedly, officials of the council were recently shifted to the new building and started facing many problems related to parking and smooth travel of vehicles due to the congested locality. Along with this, the residents have buildings adjoining government land creating a problem as the government is not able to build boundary walls around the office for its protection.

It has been mentioned in the notice that in lieu of the houses built on this land, the notice recipients have already been given houses under the Prime Minister's Housing scheme at Pala Road. Also, the body is ready to provide tractors to carry goods from here.