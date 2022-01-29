Badnawar: Kamal Nath to launch Ghar Chalo - Ghar Ghar Chalo as part of Congress membership campaign

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): State Congress president and former chief minister Kamal Nath will launch 'Ghar Chalo - Ghar Ghar Chalo Jan Sampark' and Congress membership campaign from February 1.

The campaign to be launched from Block-level to Mandalam/Sector/Booth-level would continue till February 28.

In Badnawar, the programme would kick-start from Kanwan block.

The event would be attended by district in-charge Pankaj Sanghvi, senior leader and former minister Surendra Singh Neemkheda, former state president minority Congress Mujeeb Qureshi, district Congress president Balmukund Singh Gautam, former MP Gajendra Singh Rajukhedi, district deputy in-charge Hemant Pal, office-bearers of district Congress, block Congress Badnawar, Kanwan, Kesur President Mandalam, Sector, Booth, Youth Congress, NSUI, Congress Seva Dal, Mahila Congress, Kisan Congress, IT Cell office-bearers and public representatives of all organisations would be present.

