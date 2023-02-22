BAD CHAPTER: College principals, students seek fast-track court trial

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A day after BM College of Pharmacy principal Vimukta Sharma was set ablaze by an ex-student over delay in giving away marksheet, a wave of anger was palpable in higher education institutions campuses which saw directors, principals, faculty members and even students coming out of their college premises and seeking justice for the victim.

They demanded strict legal action against accused student Ashutosh Shrivastava and sought trial of the case in fast-track court.

Besides, many education institutions held gatherings on the campuses and prayed for the speedy recovery of Sharma.

Directors, principals and faculty members from different colleges gathered outside the Choithram Hospital, where Sharma is undergoing treatment for burn injuries, to show solidarity with her family members and relatives.

After meeting the family members of Sharma, they came out of the hospital building and raised slogans seeking strict legal action against the accused.

Private College Principals’ Association president, Dr Rajeev Kumar Jhalani, and secretary, Dr Sachin Sharma, said the murderous attack on Sharma is an attack on the entire education world. “We strongly condemn the incident and stand by the victim and her family in this difficult situation,” the duo said.

More than 70 college directors, principals were part of the delegation which included Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DEVTA) president Laxman Shinde, college association office-bearers Girdhar Nagar,

Awadhesh Dave, Ravi Bhadoriya, Sunil Pandya, DAVV executive council member Mangal Mishra, Dr Ramesh Mangal.

The delegation later met divisional commissioner Dr Pawan Sharma and handed over the memorandum and demanded strict legal action against the elements who carried out the incident. They also said that expenses for treatment of the victim should be paid through the Chief Minister’s Fund.

Dr Ramesh Mangal and Dr Mangal Mishra said that patrolling should be done by the police during the college hours so that mischievous or external elements could not enter the campus. “The municipal

commissioner in-principal agreed to the demand,” Jhalani said.

Students of different institutions under the banner of ABVP also staged a demonstration on the college premises seeking strict legal and prompt legal action against the accused. Samvad Kranti founder Pankaj Prajapati along with others condemned the incident and gave a memorandum addressed to Raj Bhawan and the CM to DAVV vice-chancellor Prof. Renu Jain on Tuesday.

500 principals, teachers to sport black bands today

Principals of all colleges in the city and more than 500 teachers will gather at Gandhi Hall and protest in the form of a silent rally by tying black bands and handing over a memorandum to the divisional commissioner addressing the chief minister, home minister and higher education minister.

