Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav: Legal Literacy Camp held in Badnawar

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Under Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav, a Legal Literacy Camp was organised by the District Legal Service Authority here on the premise of Kanwan Police Station in Barwani on Friday.

Chairman of district legal services authority Akhilesh Joshi and additional district and sessions judge Vishal Akhand presided over the function. In his address Judge Vishal Akhand said: "In today's environment, increasing crime is a big challenge for human rights."

The Constitution ensures equal rights for all citizens. All of us should protect human rights in accordance with our culture and the Constitution. The camp aims to educate the people on their rights enshrined in the Constitution, he added.

Joshi shed light on Constitutional rights and duties and legal provisions of child marriage, women and child protection and domestic violence.

Students, court officials, Police staff among others were present.

Published on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 03:03 AM IST