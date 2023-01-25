Madhya Pradesh: Anti-Pathaan protest; FIR against one in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Activists of Hindu organisations protested against Shahrukh Khan starrer Pathaan at various locations in the city on Wednesday. Some activists reached the Inox theatre at Sapna Sangeeta Road and told the people not to see the movie as there were some objectionable scenes in a song.

Seeing the protest, the theatre had to cancel a show on the first day of its release. Amidst the protest against the movie, Chhatripura police registered a case against a person for hurting the sentiments of a particular religious community. The movie was released on Wednesday.

Outside the Inox theatre, the activists were seen carrying sticks in their hands. They recited Hanuman Chalisa in the premises protesting against the movie. Some activists were also seen raising slogans against the movie outside the Kastur theatre on Dhar Road. One of them was booked for an objectionable remark against a religious leader.

The people from a minor community met Commissioner of Police Harinarayanachari Mishra and they lodged a complaint against the person. They also gave a video that was circulated on social media. A heavy police force was deployed outside both the theatres to handle the situation. Before the FIR was registered at Chhatripura police station, the agitated members of the Muslim community staged a protest at Chandan Nagar police station against the alleged objectionable sloganeering in Kastur Talkies premises and demanded that an FIR be filed. Despite repeated attempts, Tannu Sharma, local convenor of Bajrang Dal, could not be contacted for his reaction over this episode.

