Another Accused Arrested For Duping Man Of Rs 26 Lakh In Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City crime branch arrested another accused for duping people on the pretext of doubling money by investing it in the market. Two men including one from Rajasthan were arrested a few days ago after a complaint of online fraud of Rs 26 lakh with a person in the city. According to DCP (crime) Rajesh Tripathi, Amit Upadhyay was duped of Rs 26 lakh by some conmen.

The complainant had informed the officials that his mobile number was added in a group named USB Security a few days ago. After that some men made phone calls to him to invest money to get double profit in less time. The accused somehow managed to receive Rs 26 lakh from the complainant.

A complaint was lodged on the NCRP portal and the crime branch had registered a case against the unidentified accused. Two persons named Vinay Yadav from Ratlam and Rahul Yadav from Udaipur were arrested a few days ago. On the lead given by the accused, the crime branch officials arrested their accomplice named Harilal Ahir from Udaipur.

Ahir’s bank account was used to receive money from online frauds. The investigation is on and a search is on for other accused involved in the crime. The crime branch officials claimed that the accused were associated with the gang involved in duping 28 people from 11 states on the pretext of doubling their money.