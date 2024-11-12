Bank Employee Duped By Conman Through Fake Loan App In Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A bank employee fell victim to a conman, who contacted him after he downloaded a loan app that later turned out to be fake and took a loan in the Azad Nagar area. The conman managed to receive Rs 8000 from the complainant after threatening him of circulating his edited photographs to his family members and friends.

Additional DCP (zone-1) Alok Sharma informed Free Press that Devendra, a resident of Azad Nagar area has lodged a complaint with the cyber helpdesk of zone-1 that he had downloaded an app named Credit Go after seeing advertisement of the same.

After that he borrowed a loan of Rs 2400 a few days ago. Before the due date of the loan, he received a call from a person, who told him to transfer Rs 4000 to him. When he refused to transfer money, the accused threatened him that he had accessed his mobile phone and took his photographs. He would circulate his edited photos to his family members and friends.

Devendra was scared of the same and transferred Rs 4000 but the accused again demanded Rs 4000 from him. He again transferred Rs 4000 to the bank account given by the accused. After that he received the third phone call and the conman demanded Rs 4200 when the complainant reached the cyber helpdesk and lodged a complaint against the unidentified persons. A case has been registered against the mobile number holders and their bank accounts were blocked with the help of bank officials.

Attempt to dupe hotel manager

Another complaint was received from a hotel manager in the Rau area on Monday. The complainant stated in his complaint that he had received a link in his mobile phone. He didn’t open the same but Rs 1200 were credited to his bank account. After that he received a call for depositing Rs 4500 in a bank account. When the bank manager refused, the accused threatened him of circulating his edited photos to his family members. After that he lodged a complaint with the cyber helpdesk of zone-1. The numbers from which he had received calls were generated from the internet.

Man duped of Rs 6,000

Another complaint was received from Ashish of Rambagh area. He informed the police that he had received a call from an unidentified number. The caller informed that he had to repay his loan of Rs 12000. After that he transferred Rs 10000 and 20000. He made another phone call and informed Ashish that he had to transfer Rs 2000 in the second transaction but mistakenly transferred Rs 20,000. Thus he told him to transfer the excess Rs 18000 in his bank account. The accused had told him to transfer Rs 2000 in every transaction.

After receiving the fake messages of the money credit, the complainant transferred 6000 in three instalments and thereafter found that sufficient funds were not there in his bank account. He checked the transactions and found that he hadn’t received any money from the caller who had sent him two fake messages with transaction details. A case has been registered and the efforts are on to stop the transactions done from the complainant’s bank account.