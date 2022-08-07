Amruta Yadav takes oath as Khandwa mayor

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): In Khandwa, the oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected mayor and 50 corporators was held here on Sunday at the Government School Excellence ground.

During the ceremony, mayor Amruta Yadav took the oath in Sanskrit, while two corporators took the oath in Sidhi, two in Urdu and three in Sanskrit. District collector Anup Singh administered oath to all the public representatives holding Tricolour and raising Bharat Mata slogans.

State cabinet and district in-charge minister Usha Thakur, along with MP GyaneshwarPatil, Khandwa MLA Devendra Verma, Pandhana MLA Ram Dangore, Mandhata MLA Narayan Patel, district panchayat president Kanchan Tanve, BJP district president Sevadas Patel, Harish Kotwale and Subhash Kothari, InduIvne were present on stage.

In addition to the mayor, daughter-in-law of former MLA Hukumchand Yadav, two elder daughters-in-law Rohini Yadav and Charulata Yadav along with elder son Trilok Yadav, mayor's husband Amar Yadav were present on the stage.

After the programme, mayor Yadav talked about her priorities as the first person of the town and thanked the people for their support.

She said that she thanks people for their blessings and now it is her responsibility to solve all problems and play a role in making the city clean and well equipped.

