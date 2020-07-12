Amid rising COVID-19 cases, Indore may go under lockdown again

Indore: Pressing the panic button over a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases, the district district administration in Indore has been has been mulling a re-imposition of lockdown in the city.While no official decision over the same has been taken, doctors and experts have suggested the same to the administration during the meeting held by Collector Manish Singh and Member of Parliament Shankar Lalwani on Sunday.

After having 84 and 89 people test positive over the last two days, Collector Manish Singh had called emergency meeting of health department officials and medical college administration at Residency Kothi.

“We have discussed the reasons for the increasing number of cases and the trend in the city. We have found that people are not following the social distancing norms at many places especially in vegetable markets, food stalls and at electronics market at Jail Road,” Manish Singh said.

He added that the team of administrative officials, police, and Indore Municipal Corporation officials could not be present everywhere for surveillance, noting that people should take responsibility for keeping the city safe and healthy.