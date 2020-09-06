Amid pandemic, Indore church holds Novena celebrations with live telecast and virtual participation

Indore: Sunday was a special day, offering eight day prayers in the nine-day long Novena organised at St Joseph Church, Nanda Nagar. To celebrate Novena, churches have been decorated with colourful lights, ornaments, sparkles, etc. marking the nine-day-long celebrations.

Novena comes from the Latin novem meaning "nine". It is an ancient tradition of devotional praying in Christianity, consisting of private or public prayers repeated for nine successive days or weeks.

Novena prayers are customarily printed in small booklets, and the novena is often dedicated to a specific angel, saint, a specific Marian title of the Blessed Virgin Mary, or it invokes one of the personages of the Holy Trinity.

During the eight day of novena, the devotees made petitions, implored for favours, and obtained grace by worshiping Jesus Christ, and asking for intercessions of the Virgin Mary or the saints of the faith.

Nine days of novena celebration to celebrate the birthday of Blessed Virgin Mary, the earthly mother of Jesus Christ, commenced on August 30, 2020, shared Father Thomas Rajamanikam.