Prediabetes in children doubled in last few months - Symptoms, prevention and all you need to know about it

Organiser Deepak Sharma said, “Teens and children are irritated, and most parents assume it is because schools are shut or they are not getting enough entertainment.” He added that irritability and fatigue are the most common symptoms of Type 1 Diabetes often seen in children.

Addressing the topic, Verma said, “We would usually see 3 children suffering from prediabetes in a day, which has doubled to 6 now.” He cited The Diabetes Atlas estimated that there are 128,500 children and adolescents with diabetes in India.

“The rise in diabetes indicates a difficult future for kids and in turn our entire nation, so it is essential to diagnose and treat diabetes in prediabetes stage,” Verma said.