Prediabetes in children doubled in last few months - Symptoms, prevention and all you need to know about it

The number of children suffering from prediabetes has doubled in the last couple of months, and this is bad news for our future generations, explained endocrinologist Dr Abhyudaya Verma in a webinar organised by Create Stories Social Welfare Society on Sunday.
Organiser Deepak Sharma said, “Teens and children are irritated, and most parents assume it is because schools are shut or they are not getting enough entertainment.” He added that irritability and fatigue are the most common symptoms of Type 1 Diabetes often seen in children.
Addressing the topic, Verma said, “We would usually see 3 children suffering from prediabetes in a day, which has doubled to 6 now.” He cited The Diabetes Atlas estimated that there are 128,500 children and adolescents with diabetes in India.
“The rise in diabetes indicates a difficult future for kids and in turn our entire nation, so it is essential to diagnose and treat diabetes in prediabetes stage,” Verma said.
Symptoms of prediabetes in children
· increased thirst and urination
· hunger
· weight loss
· fatigue
· irritability
· fruity smell on the breath
· blurred vision
Prevention measures
· Make sure your child is eating many different kinds of foods including different millets and lentils.
· Focus on fresh fruits and vegetables, whole grains, and low-fat dairy.
· Limit sugars and fats. Especially avoid processed, pre-packaged foods and fast foods, such as burgers, fries, and shakes.
· Ensure at least 60 minutes of active playtime every day. It doesn’t have to be all at once. A few play shifts of 10 to 20 minutes will add up.
