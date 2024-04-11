Amarnath Yatra: Only 3 Doctors Authorised To Issue Health Certificates In Indore | File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The list of doctors authorised by Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board has surprised the health officials of Indore as only three doctors have been authorised for issuing certificates to the devotees in the district. The Yatra will be commenced from June 29 and advance registration for the same will start from April 15.

Concerned over the same, civil surgeon Dr GL Sodhi has requested the principal secretary, health and other officials to get more number of doctors authorised for the same as a large number of devotees go on the pilgrimage every year from Indore.

The civil surgeon has also attached a list of 16 doctors more to get them authorised for issuing the certificate.

As per the list issued by the Shrine Board, only three doctors Dr Ira Joshi, Dr Rajkumar Sanvaliya and Dr Santosh Kumar Verma have been authorised for the work.

According to a senior official in the Health Department, it receives over 20,000 applications of devotees to get the certificates in four months of the yatra.

“Last year, six doctors were authorised for issuing the certificate. This year, the number is only three. Earlier, all the in-charges of government health institutes and professors of medical college were authorised for the work,” the official said.

Meanwhile, civil surgeon Dr GL Sodhi said, “Overseeing the population of Indore, we have appealed to the principal secretary, health to get the number increased. Less number of doctors will create trouble for the devotees as well as for the doctors.”

He said that they have sent names of all the BMOs, zonal officers, and hospital in-charges to get the authorisation. “We receive a large number of applications and it will be helpful to get more doctors for work. We believe that the new list of doctors will be updated after approval soon.

These doctors were authorized last year

The doctors who were authorised last year were Dr Ira Joshi, Dr Rajkumar Sanvaliya, Dr Santosh Kumar Verma, Dr Anil Jain, Dr Sunita Barua, and Dr Suneel Gangrade.