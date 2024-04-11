Botched Up Eye Surgery At Indore's Choithram Netralaya: Hospital Allowed To Open OTs, Reason Of Infection Remains Unknown

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): While the reasons of infection in the eyes of patients post cataract surgery remain unknown, the district administration has allowed the Choithram Netralaya to open its sealed operation theatres.

The decision has been taken by the Collector on the basis of the report submitted by the three-member probe panel which failed to identify the reasons for the infection.

However, permission given to the hospital is conditional as they have to submit three negative culture reports before performing any surgery.

“Out of nine patients, six of them recovered and have got their eyesight back while three of them still have the infection but their eyesight too is improving. It will take time but they will recover soon,” chief medical and health officer Dr BS Saitya said.

He added that as the patients are recovering and the reason of infection is unknown, they are allowing the hospital to open their operation theatres.

“We are serving a notice to the hospital to open the operation theatres and to get the culture test done. They will have to produce three negative reports of culture test after which they will be allowed to perform 100 cataract surgeries. The hospital will be allowed to hold the camps only after submitting the report of these surgeries,” Dr Saitya added.

Notably, the three-member probe panel led by NPCB nodal officer Dr Pradeep Goyal, Dr Anubha Shrivastava, and Dr Shweta Walia had reached the hospital on Monday morning and checked the eyes of seven patients as one of eight patients couldn’t come.

The probe panel had submitted its report to the collector, chief medical and health officer (CMHO), and to the regional director, health on the same day.

Eight patients from Indore, Ujjain, and Dhar districts, underwent cataract surgeries in Choithram Netralaya at a camp under the National Programme for Control of Blindness (NPCB) on March 20. As many as 79 cataract surgeries were performed and the patients were discharged the next day.