Alot: Police resort to lathi charge to disperse Bhim Army workers

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Cops of Kanad police station resorted to lathi charges to disperse the members of the Bhim Army protesting the death of 32-year-old Sitaram Suryavanshi, a resident of Arnia village whose body was recovered from bushes in a suspicious condition.

According to information, the relatives of Sitaram alleged that three people from the said village are allegedly involved in the death of the man. After which, they took the support of the Bhim Army to press for their demands.

Later, while taking out the protesting rally, they stopped at the Baroda-Road intersection near district headquarters. Here, they were beaten by the police in order to stop the demonstration. However, the superintendent of police Rakesh Kumar Sagar denied the lathi-charge incident and said that the policemen were only doing their job to facilitate the traffic.

Sagar also clarified that in the short PM, the death of the young man was initially said to be due to electrocution. He also promised that if anyone is found involved in the case then he will take strict action against them.

