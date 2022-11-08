Alot: Man hit by motorcycle while walking to Nageshwar Tirth, dies

Representative Image |

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): One man died when he was hit by a motorcycle while walking to Shree Jain Shwetamber Nageshwar Parshwanath Tirth, Unhel. The accident took place on Alot-Unhel Road in the morning.

The deceased has been identified as Rajesh (45) son of Mahendra Kumar Pareek. He was also a Sarafa businessman.

According to information, every full moon night devotees walk from Alot to the tirth in Unhel. After the incident, Rajesh was immediately taken to the Alot Government Hospital by Ankit Bhandari, Saurabh Jain, and Chirag Jain. But, he was declared dead by Dr Abdul Qadir.

As a mark of condolence, the shops of every trader in Sarafa Bazar remained closed. Unhel police are investigating the case.