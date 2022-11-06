Alot: JNV students forced to take cold showers, fall ill

FP Photo

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of the winter season, there is no availability of hot water inside the campus of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV), which is located in Khamariya village of Alot tehsil in Ratlam district.

Due to the non-availability of hot water inside the dormitory of the centrally run school, students of JNV are left with no option but to take cold showers even as winter has set in leading some of them to fall ill. Parents concerned about the plight of their children and the poor maintenance of facilities and contributed a boiler system in the dormitory.

Although, the school administration has brought the matter to the notice of the senior officials but all their pleas have remained unheeded, time and again.

It is shocking to know that JNV, Khamariya is running without even the basic amenities and students are facing a tough time. Parents have urged the Ratlam district collector to take note of the matter and supervise the condition and take action in this regard.