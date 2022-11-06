Indore: Show-cause notices served in dragging of minors case

Representative Picture |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The MP State Agricultural Marketing Board, Bhopal, has served show-cause notices on two officers of the Devi Ahilybai Holkar Fruits and Vegetables Mandi.

GV Rashmi, managing director of the board, has served the notices on Mahendra Singh Chauhan, joint director of the mandi, and mandi secretary Naresh Parmar. The notices have been served in a case where two minors were tied to a lorry and dragged at Choithram Mandi a few days ago. They were allegedly caught and beaten up for mobile theft. The notices said the incident had tarnished the image of the mandi committee and they did not have administrative control during the incident.

When the incident of beating up of the minor children took place, the CCTV cameras of the area were switched off. The security guard of the mandi was also not present at the spot.