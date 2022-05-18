Alot: Dalit’s wedding procession attacked twice after bridegroom ride on horse

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Seven persons were injured after over 20 persons pelted stones at a wedding procession of a Dalit man at a village in Alot tehsil of Ratlam district on late Tuesday evening, police said.

According to groom Balram and his kin, the wedding was not only attacked once but twice after Dial 100 failed to respond to their call for help.

Groom’s kin Gowardhan, son of Raghunath, who was injured in a stone-pelting incident informed that the incident reported at Pipliya Takar falls under Alot police station limit at around 7 pm on Tuesday when wedding procession of his nephew was going on before leaving for bride’s village at Kanthariya village. As soon as the wedding procession reached a locality dominated by the people of the upper caste, some of the miscreants started pelting stones at them.

Gowardhan claimed that miscreants opposed riding of a groom on the mare’s back. “Following the incident, we sought help from Dial 100, but in vain. We ran away from the site and soon as the procession started from some other place, miscreants once again pelted stones,” Gowardhan claim

After this, one of us called Alot sub-divisional magistrate Manisha Vaskale and narrated the entire incident. SDM Vaskale along with the Alot police team, naib-tehsildar Mukesh Soni rushed to the spot and controlled the situation.

Based on a complaint filed by Gowardhan, police booked Balwant Singh, Tufan Singh, Jitendra Singh, Kanha Singh, Kishore Singh, and Gyan Singh. No arrests have been made in the case so far.

