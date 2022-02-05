Alot: BJP leader booked for cutting cake with sword, celebratory firing

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Son of a senior BJP leader was booked by Taal police in Alot tehsil of Ratlam for cutting cake with a sword and indulging in celebratory firing during a birthday celebration.

Police station in-charge Nagesh Yadav said that police booked Bhola alias Manish Parmar, son of Shyamlal Parmar and a resident of Taal under Section 336 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 25 of the Arms Act.

According to information, BJP leader had his birthday on January 31. On the occasion, his friends allegedly indulged in celebratory firing with an air gun. Parmar also brandished a sword and cut a cake at Neem Chowk, a public place with it.

After a video went viral on social media, Tal police on February 4, 2022, registered a case against the BJP leader on the basis of a police constable’s report and initiated investigation.

Police probing who fired celebratory fire

Assistant sub-inspector Mohan Bhati said that constable Kamlesh Pandey, tasked with compiling information, submitted a written application on February 4 with police station and said that Manish Parmar alias Bhola celebrated his birthday on January 31. On his birthday, Manish Parmar and one of his friends fired with an air gun at a public place and the cake was cut with the sword.

Based on that, police has taken up the investigation by registering the case under Section 336 of IPC and 25 Arms Act. Police also search for others involved in the incident.

However, Bhola alias Manish Parmar said that like every year, aarti programme was organised at temple located at Neem Chowk crossroads by BJP workers. He had no idea about the celebratory fire that took place during the celebration.

Published on: Saturday, February 05, 2022, 11:42 PM IST