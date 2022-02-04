Alot: Village panchayat building turning alcoholics' den

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): The panchayat building at Kasari Chauhan village has turned into a den of alcoholics. Empty liquor bottles, plastic glasses, soiled papers could be seen littered on the campus. However, the local authorities have turned a blind eye and chosen to remain silent.

The secondary school campus is just a few yards away from the Panchayat Bhawan. The panchayat building provides a cozy sit out to the anti-social elements who could be seen loitering on the campus all the time. And now with the schools opened, the presence of these people moving in inebriated state in the area is not at all a good sight, besides safety of students of course is the biggest concern.

The villagers have raised a red flag, however, the local authorities are yet to take note of it. Some of the villagers, including Radheshyam Sharma, Raju Puri, Kamal Singh Dangi said that the panchayat building remains locked sometimes for 15 to 20 days and thus the alcoholics encroach upon the campus and have a good time.

Many times the sarpanch and secretary, assistant secretary were informed about the nuisance of the drunkards, however, they did not take any action. Now whom to approach? Said the villagers.

When contacted, Gram Panchayat assistant secretary Jaipal Singh Dodiya, said that due to the work he has to regularly visit district panchayat office and so he was not even able to go to janpad panchayat daily. If villagers have any work related to the janpad panchayat, they can call him anytime, he added.

Janpad CEO takes note

However, when Alot Janpad Panchayat CEO Radhakishan Vakataria was apprised of the situation, he taking note of the matter has directed the local police officer to inspect the village panchayat building and update him if any illegal activities is being carried out there. The CEO has assured strict action against the people engaged in anti-social activities.

