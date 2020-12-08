Allopathy docs of Indore decry govt decision allowing ​ayurveda practitioner to perform surgery

Indore

​​Amid Bharat Bandh call of farmers, doctors of Indian Medical Association-Indore staged demonstrations at their institutes, clinics, and hospitals against ‘Mixopathy’ on Tuesday.

IMA-Indore didn’t get permission to stage demonstrations at Regal Square against the government's decision to allow Ayurveda practitioners to perform various procedures due to section 144 imposed in the city due to farmers’ Bharath Bandh call.

All doctors practising modern medicine would also withdraw non-essential and non-​Covid​ services on December 11 in protest against a Central Council of Indian Medicine notification which authorized post-graduate practitioners in specified streams of Ayurveda to be trained to perform general surgical procedures.

“We will strike work for 12 hours except emergency services. Not only IMA, other associations including Madhya Pradesh Medical Teachers’ Association, Junior Doctors’ Association, Government Medical Officer Association and others also supported our strike,” President of IMA Dr Satish Joshi said.

Secretary Dr Sadhna Sodani said that the government through notification by the Central Council of Indian Medicine (CCIM) to allow the legal practice of surgeries by Ayurveda practitioners and the formation of four committees by NITI Aayog for the integration of all systems of medicine will only lead to "mixopathy".

State vice president Dr Sanjay Londhe said, “Government should not disturb existing systems and practices or it will prove harmful for the patients.”

He added that they staged demonstrations at their centres due to the farmers’ bandh call.