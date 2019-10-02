All names to be disclosed in single report: Home minister

Indore: Home minister Bala Bachchan said names of all people including politicians and bureaucrats involved in honey trap case will be disclosed in single report.

“There is no question of hiding anybody’s name. Names of all accused in the case will be exposed soon,” he told reporters here on Wednesday.

On being asked why names of politicians and bureaucrats have not been disclosed so far, he stated that the investigation is underway and all names would be disclosed in single report.

On changing SIT head probing the case, he said IPS Rajendra Kumar is DG-level officer of 1983 batch whereas Sanjeev Shami was of 1993 batch. “We have replaced Shami with a DG level officer seeing seriousness of the case,” he said. The minister denied that state government doubted Shami’s skills but it wanted a DG level officer to investigate the matter and therefore SIT head was changed.

On September 23, the SIT headed by D Sriniwas was formed to inquire into honey trap case. Shami replaced him within 24 hours. On Tuesday, the government changed the SIT head again.