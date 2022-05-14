Alirajpur: Vehicle runs over girl, people set it ablaze, kill driver

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): A loading vehicle ran over an eight-year-old girl Kanjhi at village Chhoti Pool of Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar police station on Friday killing her on the spot.

Irate villagers beat up the 33-year-old driver Magan Singh and set the vehicle on fire along with the driver. Magan was badly scorched due to fire and was sent to a nearby hospital by other villagers for treatment.

The injured driver was brought to the hospital in Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar for treatment in a critical condition from where he was referred to Dahod after SDOP Neeraj Namdev reached the hospital after 10:00 pm but he died on the way.

Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar police station in-charge Vijay Deora ssaid that an FIR has been registered against the accused, and at present all the accused are absconding, the search for the accused is going on. No arrests have been made so far.

Published on: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 10:03 PM IST