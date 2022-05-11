Alirajpur: Shramdann done to develop 75 Amrit Van

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Amrit Vans are to be developed at 75 different places in Alirajpur district as part of the countryís Amrit Mahotsav of independence. District collector Raghwendra Singh initiated the campaign by doing shramdaan by digging pits for trees to be planted as part of the project.

Pits were also dug by district panchayat president Anita Chouhan, panchayat chief executive officer Sanskriti Jain, and additional collector CL Chanap.

Singh ordered that the work should be completed in a time-bound manner and gave necessary direction about the plantation process.

On this occasion, tribal affairs department assistant commissioner Janaki Yadav, Alirajpur SDM Laxmi Gamad, officers and employees of various departments, and villagers were also present.

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 11:21 PM IST