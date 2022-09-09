Alirajpur: Rajput community honour teachers

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Members of Asada Rajput community hosted a felicitation ceremony for teachers on the occasion of Teacherís Day here at Alirajpur. The event commenced with the chief guest garlanding the statue of Goddess Saraswati and garlanding a portrait of the former president of India, Dr Sarvapalli Radhakrishanan.

President Rajesh Singh Chandel spoke about the relevance of the occasion and its history. A teacher is the one who always guides you in essential points of life. Without a teacher, it is impossible to progress. The event was conducted by Jitendra Singh Tanwar while former president Arvind Singh Gehlot proposed a vote of thanks at the end of the event.

Presiding over the event, Mahesh Kumawat, principal of Navodaya Vidyalaya emphasized on the contribution of teachers to the society. Addressing the event, retired principal of the college Dr KK Trivedi urged the teachers to discharge their duties with utmost sincerity and dedication. Teachers play the most important role in shaping the future of students. Retired teachers Basantilal Vaghela and Jayendra Bairagi Jhabua were felicitated by presenting shawls, shriphal and mementoes.

Read Also Indore: Youths attack trader and son on being asked to pay money