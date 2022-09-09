Indore: Youths attack trader and son on being asked to pay money

Representative Photo | FPJ

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A group of youths attacked a trader and his son after they were asked to give money by the trader in the Sindhi Colony area late on Wednesday. The accused later damaged the shop and fled the scene. The police are looking for the accused.

The incident took place at Pooja Sweets around 11 pm. President of the Sant Kanwarram Vyapari Sangh Gopal Kodwani and secretary Sanjay Bankeja said some youths landed up at the shop and bought some goods from there. When the shop owner, Narayan Arija, asked them to pay money for the goods, the accused started arguing with them and later attacked Arija and his son with a stick. They also damaged the shop counter, ice cream refrigerator and other furniture and fled the scene. The traders of the area informed the police about the incident and took the injured trader and his son to hospital.

Kodwani said that some anti-social elements take drugs near the temple in Sindhi Colony and they are involved in criminal activities there, so women do not feel safe to go to the temple. The traders demanded that the police arrest the accused soon and take strict action against them.

