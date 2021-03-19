Alirajpur: Prohibitory orders issued to check Covid, establishments in containment zones to remain closed

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration issued prohibitory orders on Thursday to prevent spread of Covid-19. District Collector Surbhi Gupta issued orders under section 144 of Cr PC to keep infection at bay from district’s revenue limit.

As per orders, public areas, shops, institutions and religious places that come under containment zones will remain closed. Entry will be permissible in areas outside the containment zones. A minimum of 6-feet distance will have to be maintained at public places.

Masks or face covers will be compulsory without which people will be penalised. If symptoms of cold, cough, fever are found, people will be required to contact the district Helpline and follow quarantine guidelines issued by the government. It will be mandatory for offices and institutions to keep sanitisers, dispensers and thermal scanners at entry gates.

As per orders, social distancing will have to be followed while proper hygiene has to be maintained in premises, toilets and washrooms. Religious institutions will have to clean premises frequently to ensure disinfection. In Bhagoria haat bazaars, following Covid norms is mandatory.

Moreover, district administration will have to be informed about people coming from other states for religious, cultural, political, educational or social functions. Processions, rallies, gairs, public meetings, mass feasts and fairs can’t be conducted without prior permission of administration, according to collector.