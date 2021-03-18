FPJ Exclusive: Maharashtra Health Minister Tope spells out govt strategy to curb Covid spread

What is your take on the rising Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra?

It is a matter of serious concern. There is no rocket science for bringing down cases but the state government is focusing on its preparedness to effectively handle the present situation by aggressive tracing, tracking, testing, and treatment. Besides, the citizens should follow strict discipline. They should wear masks, use sanitizers, keep public distancing and do not venture out of homes unnecessarily.

There has been total transparency as the state is not hiding a number of active cases or deaths. Testing numbers are uploaded on the Central portal in real time. The government has been since beginning pursuing RT-PCR tests so that patients detected positive can be treated immediately and they are isolated to avoid virus spread.

The government is worried over rising cases and it is involved to put in place adequate Oxygen beds, ICU beds, and medicines. This apart, the government wants to focus on aggressive vaccination.