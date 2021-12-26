Alirajpur: MP Damore, ex-collector of Alirajpur served notices in Rs 600 cr scam

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Court of judicial magistrate first class (JMFC) Amit Jain issued notices against Jhabua ñ Ratlam MP Guman Singh Damore, Alirajpur then district collector Ganeshshankar Mishra, public health engineering (PHE) executive engineer DL Suryavanshi, Sudhirkumar Saxena and other officials.

Earlier, court ordered to booked them under Section 197 (issuing or signing a false certificate), 217 (public servant disobeying a direction of law with intent to save person from punishment), 269 (unlawfully does any act), 403 (misappropriation of property), 406 and 409 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code.

On December 25, a Mhow-based journalist Dharmendra Shukla has registered an offense against the said accused by presenting all the certified documents related to the involvement of Damor and in the scam which is claimed to be of Rs 600 crore. Along with this, all the above accused have also been accused of Section 120(B) (criminal conspiracy) of IPC.

The case

According to information, Damor who is sitting MP from Ratlam ñ Jhabua parliamentary constituency was posted as the Fluorosis Control Project executive engineer and others named in the case were his associates. They cleared bills worth crores of rupees for those who bought fluorosis control and pipe supply material and in the name of many other schemes which are to be launched in Alirajpur and Jhabua area. They allegedly pocketed the funds and expenses meant for other schemes.

